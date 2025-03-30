Grin Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Grin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $9,348.84 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,782.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00104191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.38 or 0.00367690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.27 or 0.00262460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00020129 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

