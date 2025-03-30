Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,556 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.58.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

