Grupo Traxión (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Shares Down 12.6% – Time to Sell?

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) dropped 12.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 18,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Grupo Traxión Stock Down 12.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Grupo Traxión Company Profile

Grupo Traxión, SAB. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing.

