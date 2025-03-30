Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Halma Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HLMAF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.31. 7,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53.

Get Halma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLMAF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halma from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.