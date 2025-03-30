Hartree Partners LP Buys Shares of 7,750 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vertiv by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,621,000 after acquiring an additional 569,722 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,275 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

VRT opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

