Hartree Partners LP Sells 398,000 Shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Hartree Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,000 shares during the period. Veren accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hartree Partners LP owned 0.26% of Veren worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Veren by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Veren by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 709,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 256,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veren by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veren by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

VRN opened at $6.65 on Friday. Veren Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

