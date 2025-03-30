Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 196.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 809,601 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.71% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HE. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 126.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,021,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,986.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,340,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after buying an additional 5,274,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 239.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.46. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

