HCB Financial Corp. (HCBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 75.0% increase from HCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

HCB Financial Price Performance

HCBN opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. HCB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

HCB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Highpoint Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Michigan. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. It also provides business banking services comprising business checking and savings accounts; business loan services, such as real estate lending, lines of credit, and term loans; small business administration loans; other services that consists of sweep and courier banking services, merchant credit card services, night depository and wire services, health savings accounts, and business mentoring; and digital services.

