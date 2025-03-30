HCB Financial Corp. (HCBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 75.0% increase from HCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
HCB Financial Price Performance
HCBN opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. HCB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $38.50.
About HCB Financial
