HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative return on equity of 2,516.84% and a negative net margin of 1,067.82%.
HCW Biologics Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of HCWB stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.71. HCW Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
HCW Biologics Company Profile
