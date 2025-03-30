HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative return on equity of 2,516.84% and a negative net margin of 1,067.82%.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HCWB stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.71. HCW Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

