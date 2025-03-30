Head to Head Contrast: SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) & BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Free Report) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

BR Malls Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. BR Malls Participações pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 109.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BR Malls Participações and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BR Malls Participações $228.53 million 6.52 $34.65 million $0.08 45.01 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $670.29 million 4.68 $213.17 million $1.16 15.16

Volatility & Risk

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BR Malls Participações. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BR Malls Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BR Malls Participações has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BR Malls Participações and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BR Malls Participações 0 0 0 0 0.00 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 2 3.33

Profitability

This table compares BR Malls Participações and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BR Malls Participações N/A N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 30.60% 4.44% 2.34%

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats BR Malls Participações on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BR Malls Participações

BR Malls Participações S.A. operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, BR Malls Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

