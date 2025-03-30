Henry Samueli Sells 663,976 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

Broadcom stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.25. The firm has a market cap of $795.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,490,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.