Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

