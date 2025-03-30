Hoppy 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.79 Million (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Hoppy has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Hoppy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoppy has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and $2.79 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hoppy Token Profile

Hoppy was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. Hoppy’s official website is hoppy.vip.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00002244 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,636,056.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

