Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 1453559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,496,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,212,000 after acquiring an additional 89,535 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,629,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,068,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

