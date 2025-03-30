Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $76,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HLI opened at $157.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.14 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day moving average of $172.63.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.