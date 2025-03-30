Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Update

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,500 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 449,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 239.8 days.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF remained flat at $9.57 during trading on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

About Howden Joinery Group

Featured Stories

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company’s product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

