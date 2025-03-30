Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Update

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,500 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 449,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 239.8 days.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF remained flat at $9.57 during trading on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.
About Howden Joinery Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.