Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on April 15th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:HBANL opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $26.61.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
