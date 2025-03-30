Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of IDKOY stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company’s Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

