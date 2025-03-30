IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IM Cannabis Stock Up 5.1 %

IMCC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 5,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,725. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

