Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Up 76.9% in March

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. 2,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 21,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,403,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,258,464. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

