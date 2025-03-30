Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 44,633 shares.
Indus Gas Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of £15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.
About Indus Gas
Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.
