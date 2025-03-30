Inkwell Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Inkwell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.7 %

BLDR opened at $124.53 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.49 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.