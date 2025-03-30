Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (OCTD) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on April 1st

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4473 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.78. 7,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.24. Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10.

About Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (OCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

