Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July (LJUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:LJUL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance
LJUL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.
About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – July
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.