Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on April 1st

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4027 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

