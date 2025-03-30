Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,007 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $852.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

