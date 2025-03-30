Insider Buying: 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Insider Acquires A$49,570.31 in Stock

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman bought 67,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,570.31 ($31,176.29).
Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Craig Coleman purchased 212,281 shares of 3P Learning stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$144,775.64 ($91,053.86).
3P Learning Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
3P Learning Company Profile
3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of educational software and e-books to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education, and adaptive and collaborative learning, including mathematics and literacy products. The company offers Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, Brightpath Progress, and Writing Legends programs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3P Learning
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for 3P Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3P Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.