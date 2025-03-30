Insider Buying: Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Purchases $386,500.00 in Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director A Russell Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,430 shares in the company, valued at $923,193.90. This trade represents a 72.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A Russell Kirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, A Russell Kirk acquired 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00.

On Monday, March 17th, A Russell Kirk bought 30,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $229,200.00.

AHH stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $756.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.04. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

