Insider Buying: Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Chairman Purchases $40,997.88 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Chairman Ali Mazanderani bought 8,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $40,997.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,608. This represents a 2.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LSAK opened at $5.07 on Friday. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $401.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.41). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

About Lesaka Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,807,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,644 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.