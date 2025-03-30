Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) CEO Acquires $99,999.90 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 181,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,572.10. The trade was a 8.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VolitionRx Price Performance

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.55 on Friday. VolitionRx Limited has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in VolitionRx by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

