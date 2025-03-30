Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells 11,152 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 11,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $199,509.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,362,899 shares in the company, valued at $42,272,263.11. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $271,174.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $420,359.49.

On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $4,331,581.01.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after buying an additional 3,257,630 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $20,087,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $18,804,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

