Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells 11,152 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 11,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $199,509.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,362,899 shares in the company, valued at $42,272,263.11. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $271,174.00.
  • On Monday, March 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $420,359.49.
  • On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $4,331,581.01.
  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after buying an additional 3,257,630 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $20,087,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $18,804,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.