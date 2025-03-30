Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $1,547,910.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,698.64. The trade was a 49.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Credit Acceptance Trading Up 0.4 %
Credit Acceptance stock opened at $513.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a current ratio of 20.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $409.22 and a one year high of $614.96.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Credit Acceptance
Credit Acceptance Company Profile
Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Acceptance
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.