Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,441,217.93 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $3,441,217.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,496.54. This represents a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, March 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Pinterest by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Pinterest by 8.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after purchasing an additional 119,367 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.