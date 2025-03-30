Insider Selling: Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$9,880,474.31 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter McKenzie sold 261,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$37.84 ($23.80), for a total transaction of A$9,880,474.31 ($6,214,134.78).

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Supply Network Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About Supply Network

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

