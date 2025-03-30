Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Integra Resources Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,411,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 731,624 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,190,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 386,675 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

