International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF)'s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 2,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

