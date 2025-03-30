International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. International Public Partnerships had a net margin of 52.68% and a return on equity of 1.54%.

International Public Partnerships Price Performance

Shares of INPP stock opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.44) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.60. International Public Partnerships has a 1-year low of GBX 107.80 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.20 ($1.74). The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a GBX 8.92 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. International Public Partnerships’s payout ratio is presently 345.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

In other International Public Partnerships news, insider John Le Poidevin acquired 86,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £99,148.08 ($128,330.42). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.