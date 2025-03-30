Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $3,826,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Boeing by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 38,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

NYSE:BA opened at $172.98 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

