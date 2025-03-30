Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DEO opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $149.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average is $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.