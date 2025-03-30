Intrust Bank NA Has $632,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $183.69 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.74. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.