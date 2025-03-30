Intrust Bank NA Has $709,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 296,663 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Van H. Singleton II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,384,873.35. This trade represents a 0.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 6,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,103.26. This represents a 17.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Stephens lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

