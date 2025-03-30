Intrust Bank NA Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,254,000 after buying an additional 129,560 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,203,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $248.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.96.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

