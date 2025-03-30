Intrust Bank NA Purchases 165 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $337.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.33 and a 200-day moving average of $313.49. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $245.04 and a one year high of $344.14. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -368.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.15.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

