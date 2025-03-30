Intrust Bank NA Purchases 795 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,522,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,780,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,869,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after buying an additional 1,389,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $94,710,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,265,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,501.04. This trade represents a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BSX opened at $99.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

