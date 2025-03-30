Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJR stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.