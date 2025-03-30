Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Down 57.3% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,320,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,019,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJU opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

