Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.21 and traded as low as $28.47. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 364,693 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 47,695 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

