Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 140.5% in March

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE:OIA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,287. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.