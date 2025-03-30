Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 778,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.4% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $468.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $508.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.09. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

