Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $471.96 and last traded at $472.36. 15,713,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 34,794,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.62.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.09. The company has a market cap of $295.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
